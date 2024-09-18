Bluefaced Leicester shearling ram from the Happrew flock, that sold for 4,200gns (€5,232). \ MacGregor Photography

The Kelso ram sales in the east of Scotland have been running since 1838 and over the last 186 years, the sale has grown into one of the largest in Europe. There was an impressive catalogued entry of 3,772 rams, across 16 different breeds. In keeping with tradition, the bells rang at 10am and all 15 rings began selling, in what can only be described as a manic atmosphere of a combination of rams moving in all directions to different rings and the echoes of auctioneers plying their trade, selling what was in front of them.

Rams met a very solid trade, with good confidence in the sheep industry across the water. There were 3,254 rams sold for an average price of £1,229 (€1,456), up £186/head (€220) on the 2023 average. The sale clearance was also very impressive, at 87%. Just 5% of rams went unsold and 8% where not forward on the day. The total turnover for the sale was just under £4m.

Topping the sale at 35,000gns (€41,461) was a pedigree Texel shearling ram from the Ettrick flock. This impressive sheep sold to the Whiteley Hey flock of Paul Slater. The next joint top price of the day came from the Ettrick flock, once again with another Texel shearling ram, selling for 18,000gns (€21,323) to Micheal James. Both rams were sired by Sadlehead Fury.

Topping the Beltex section and setting a new Kelso Beltex breed record at 18,000gns (€21,323) was Northern Ireland breeder Gary Beacom. This standout shearling ram, was a son of the 40,000gns Lurg Grandslam and was the pre-sale show Beltex champion. He found a new home with top UK Beltex breeders Rachel and Anne Story. In ring two, a Bluefaced Leicester shearling from the Dawyck flock of Gary and Malcolm Thornborrow also hit the 18,000gns (€21,323) mark. This huge shearling ram was a son of the 65,000gns Riddings ram, purchased by the Thornborrows at Hawes.

It was the Texel shearling rams that achieved the strongest average of the day of 1,844gns (€2,293) for 547 rams. The Bluefaced Leicester shearlings also had a strong average of 1,558gns (€1,938) for 340 rams. The next top average was the Suffolks shearlings at 1,330gns (€1,655) for 250 rams.

Top price of the sale was this Texel shearling ram from the Ettrick flock, selling for 35,000gns (€41,461). \ MacGregor Photography

Beltex shearling ram from the Carstairs flock, sold for 8,000gns (€9,965). \ MacGregor Photography

Top-priced Border Leicester shearling ram from the Cairness flock, that sold for 5,000gns (€6,228). \ MacGregor Photography

Charollais-cross shearling ram from the Arnagullion flock that sold for 5,500gns (€6,851). \ MacGregor Photography.

Texel shearling ram from the Toftcomb flock, sold for 5,500gns (€6,851). \ MacGregor Photography

Beltex shearling ram from the Todhall flock, sold for 3,800gns (€4,734). \ MacGregor Photography

Chartex shearling ram from the Rigghead flock, sold for 3,000gns (€3,737). \ MacGregor Photography

Beltex Champion and centre Beltex record-breaker from the Lakeview flock of Gary Beacom, that sold for 18,000gns (€21,323). \ MacGregor Photography

Texel shearling ram from the Ettrick flock, sold for 18,000gns (€21,323). \ MacGregor Photography.

Top-priced Bluefaced Leicester shearling from the Dawyck flock that sold for 18,000gns (€21,323). \ MacGregor Photography