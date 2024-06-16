This week's Irish Farmers Journal news podcast brings you the the latest Department of Agriculture analysis on the impact of the new CAP's flattening of direct payments and how much funding these changes could see moving from eastern to western counties.

We hear about the detail of the Environmental Protection Agency's report on water quality in 2023 and the implications these results have on Ireland's efforts to secure a nitrates derogation beyond 2025.

Also discussed are bird flu trends in US dairy herds, a fish kill incident in Co Cork which has angered local farmers and the latest on the lamb trade.

Listen now: