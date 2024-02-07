This week's Young Stock Podcast hears from Jack Blakiston Houston, who is director of BH Estates near Dundonald, Co Down.

Jack has many roles across the various enterprises in his business, including as a rural surveyor, a dairy farmer and an AD plant operator.

The farm in Co Down includes a 300 Holstein cow dairy unit and a 500kW AD plant, plus there is a drystock unit, a hill farm and a forestry plantation in Co Tyrone.

Jack was also a member of the Ulster Farmers' Union next generation committee and is involved in various professional bodies.