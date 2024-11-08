O’Sullivan has worked in various roles within Cork Marts and was appointed to his first managerial position when he took over as manager of Cahir Mart in 2012. / Patrick Browne

The Cork Marts board has appointed Jonathan O’Sullivan as the company’s chief executive designate.

Cork Marts confirmed that O’Sullivan will fill the role of CEO after Seán O’Sullivan announced his intention to retire in early September, after 30 years at the company.

Jonathan O’Sullivan currently works as general manager of livestock services at Cahir Mart and he will continue in his position until the first quarter of 2025, when his predecessor is set to step down.

Cork Co-op Marts Limited chair Lyle Buttimer said: “The board are very pleased with the important appointment and look forward to working closely with Jonathan as he oversees the management and continued development of the group's business in the years ahead.”

Experience

O’Sullivan has worked in various roles within Cork Marts and was appointed to his first managerial position when he took over as manager of Cahir Mart in 2012.

He oversaw the development of the Tipperary-based mart and was appointed to his current position in 2021.

“He has extensive experience of the livestock business at all levels in Cork Marts and has made a valuable contribution to the growth of our mart business,” added Buttimer.

Read more

Long-serving CEO of Cork Marts set to retire in 2025

Kerry Ingredients and Cork Marts also in planning focus