On this week’s Young Stock Podcast, Peter Thomas Keaveney speaks with Armagh man Neale Spence, who has gone from a sales role to establishing his own machinery retail business.

Neale isn’t from a farm, but spent much of his time growing up on his uncle’s dairy farm, and spent summers driving for local agricultural contractors.

On leaving school, Neale attended Harpur Adams University in the UK, where he studied agricultural engineering with marketing and management.

Upon completing the four-year course, Neale completed a few seasons working with agricultural contractors in New Zealand. Neale then went to work with SlurryKat and later with Grass Technology, where he was involved in machinery sales.

Neale explained that it came to the point where he was going to move away from sales, unless he was going to sell for himself. With that, he ended up setting up Clover Agri Sales over one year ago with Darragh Rutledge.

Based near Lisburn, Clover Agri Sales has been appointed as the sole distributor for Cri-Man slurry management products for the north of Ireland.

The dealer also retails brands such as Vogelsang, Mitchell Machinery, Wessex, Graham Warden Engineering, Tusk Machinery, Tractor Bumper and MBE.

