Michael Doyle Auctioneers is set to host a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 13 November.

The auction is taking place on behalf of contractors Sheehan Brothers Enterprises Limited in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

With 136 lots up for grabs, the auction is set to take place online from 7pm. Viewing will take place in Clonmel from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 November 2024.

The auction has a massive lineup of kit, much of which is fresh.

Highlights

Some of the highlights include a 2019 Krone Big X 630 forage harvester; a 2012 Claas Lexion 670 Montana with a 660 header; a 2011 Sam Vision 4.0 30m boom with 11,072 hours; a 2018 Case Puma 240 CVX with TopCon autosteer and 4,400 hours; a 2017 Case Puma 165 CVX with 7,490 hours; and a 2017 Massey Ferguson 7726 Dyna VT with 6,546 hours.

Other standout lots include a 2021 Massey Ferguson 7719S Dyna VT Next Edition with Trimble Guidance and 2,490 hours; a 2020 Massey Ferguson 7719S Dyna VT; a 2017 John Deere 6155R Autopower with autosteer and 4,750 hours; and a 2007 John Deere 6920S with a 683 John Deere loader and 14,845 hours.

A 2015 New Holland T7.235 Power Command with 9,700 hours is also up for auction, along with a 2012 New Holland T6030 Elite Range Command with 8,145 hours; a 2015 JCB TM 320 telescopic loader with 7,862 hours; a 2014 JCB 435S loader with 6,924 hours; and a huge selection of silage equipment, cultivation equipment and general attachments.

In pictures

2012 Claas Lexion 670 Montana with a 660 header

2017 Case Puma 165 CVX with 7,490 hours

2012 New Holland T6030 Elite Range Command with 8,145 hours

2011 Sam Vision 4.0 30m boom with 11,072 hours

Hi Spec Xcel spreader

Keltec bale chaser

2018 Kuhn four rotor rake

McHale Fusion

The auction will feature a huge selection of silage equipment, cultivation equipment and general attachments.

A range of silage trailers will be offered.

Redrock 4,00 gallon tanker

