Demand for smaller blocks of ground has attracted strong interest in recent months largely down to pressures created due to changes to the nitrates derogation.

Auctioneer Anne Carton of New Ross-based auctioneers PN O’Gorman had a busy end to last week, with three separate auctions in the Model County lined up.

First up was a circa 20.4ac non-residential holding at Nash, Gusserane. The auction took place on Wednesday 28 February at The Horse & Hound, Ballinaboola.

Currently in stubble, this excellent-quality land was classed as being suitable for grazing and tillage purposes. Available in two divisions, it attracted strong interest ahead of the auction.

Bidding opened at €220,000 and with a trio of active bidders involved, the gavel finally fell at €381,000 (€18,676/ac). The successful purchaser was an adjoining tillage farmer.

Another auction was scheduled for Thursday 29 February for a 32ac non-residential property at Cloonagh, Gusserane. All in permanent pasture, this farm was sold prior to auction to a solicitor acting in trust for a client.

The final auction of the week took place on Friday 1 March and consisted of a compact roadside holding of 10.6ac at Ballinaboola.

Situated just off the N25, the lands were in permanent pasture and towards the eastern boundary of the property there were the remains of a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings.

This auction attracted strong interest and several bidders participated in proceedings. Opening at €100,000, the lands were eventually knocked down at €360,000 to a local farmer. This equates to €33,962/ac.

Kilkenny

In a similar vein, Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan sold a circa 24ac roadside farm in Co Kilkenny on Friday 1 March.

The non-residential property at Sevensisters, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny, was offered in three lots. There were no bids on lots 1 and 2, but lot 3, the entire, opened at €300,000.

A two-horse race commenced with the bidding before the hammer fell at €470,000. This equates to €19,593/ac.

The land was purchased by a local dairy farmer, with the underbidders having an equine background.