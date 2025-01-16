The modern dairy farm in Co Laois has a range of farm buildings in the yard.

Co Kilkenny auctioneer Joe Coogan has a pair of dairy farms coming to the leasing market for the first time, but supply is not meeting demand, he said.

He has found himself dealing with a lot of renewals recently and with long-term leases in place, less new ground is coming on stream.

“I find in the last few days phoning clients of mine, where the lease would be about to end and the owners are prepared to lease again to the same tenant.

"Importantly, the people renting it are eager to go again, sometimes for a similar financial arrangement, but on some occasions there’s a bit more money changing hands.”

This is a marked change to a number of years ago he added.

“There’s tremendous demand for land leasing at the moment. Fifteen or 20 years ago, there wasn’t the same demand and a lease might finish and the farm would end up going back to the market, but that’s not the case anymore.

"All my time for the next month will go into land leasing, both new stuff and renewing leases. We’re very busy, but in a positive way.”

Change of sale

It’s not all renewals and Joe is still picking up bits of new ground, with three currently listed for lease.

“There’s 66ac at Russellstown, Attanagh, Co Kilkenny, that was supposed to have go to auction tomorrow (Friday, 17 January), but that is now changed to private treaty.

"In February, I’ll have the auction of two dairy farms that are going for lease for the first time.”

Both auctions will take place in the auction room at his offices in Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

There are good livestock handling facilities and 170,000 gallons worth of slurry storage on the Co Laois farm.

First up on Friday 14 February at 3pm will be the auction of a circa 129ac farm at Foxboro, Mountrath, Co Laois.

It’s available on a 15-year lease and the farm has an excellent range of modern farm buildings including a 12-unit milking parlour installed in 2020.

The land is 6km from Abbeyleix and 8km from Mountrath and is divided by a public road. It’s available in two lots.

Lot 1 contains approximately 90 acres in one roadside block. Prime grazing land, it’s divided into a number of different-sized fields, with water supply and roadways throughout.

Along with the parlour, the yard also contains cubicle accommodation for 80 cows, automatic scrappers, a meal bin, cattle handling facilities and an 8,180l bulk tank.

The farm near Abbeyleix has cubicle accommodation for 80 cows.

There’s a three-span round roof shed, with a pair of three-span lean-tos and 170,000 gallons of slurry storage. These farm buildings are available to the tenant farmer who takes Lot 1 at an additional cost.

Directly opposite are 39ac which are offered in Lot 2.

The farm at Foxboro, Mountrath, Co Laois, has a 12-unit milking parlour, which was installed in 2020.

The second farm extends to circa 120ac and is situated at Graigeheshia, Urlingford, Co Tipperary.

This roadside farm has a range of farm buildings, including a milking parlour. Presently all in permanent pasture, the land is in one block and conveniently located near a public road. The lease of this farm will be auctioned at 4pm on Friday 21 February.