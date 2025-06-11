Frustration that other sectors can offset carbon credits but farmers cannot was a common concern raised at the IFA/ Bord Gáis Energy ‘Solar in Action’ information evening in west Cork on Tuesday evening.

It was a topic that was raised on numerous occasions in a very thorough question and answer session on the Shorten family farm at Woodfield, Clonakilty.

The fact farmers go to the expense and effort of installing renewable energy, such as solar PV, but any credits for the reduction in emissions it would create went to the energy sector with no acknowledgment towards the farms overall emissions was a concern that cropped was raised by many farmers.

Grid connection costs, VAT related to the installation and concerns about the TAMS budget were among the other main issues raised by the attendance of 120 farmers on the evening.

The event was the first of eight that the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) along with Bord Gáis Energy, will hold to showcase rooftop solar installations on working farms across the country.

Host farmer, Ronald Shorten said: “The maximum we could have was a 20kw system and we had a wind turbine that already generates 11kw. We installed a 9.2kw solar PV system and a 10kw battery to compliment that.”

Further events will take place in counties Galway, Tipperary, Clare, Longford and Wexford over the coming days and weeks.