The new site is located next to the Whitegate oil refinery.

A significant new energy park, which will create a market for non-grid connected offshore wind farms, has taken a step closer in Cork.

Cork-based developer Simply Blue Group has acquired land in Whitegate as part of ongoing development work for a renewable energy park that will produce sustainable fuels, such as hydrogen.

The land is adjacent to Ireland’s only oil refinery and represents an important stage in Simply Blue Group’s strategy to develop a portfolio of clean energy projects in Ireland and other markets, including Canada and Australia, using a diverse range of renewable feedstocks and inputs, the company has said.

Off grid

As part of its energy transition strategy, the Irish Government has recognised that grid availability has restricted the expansion of renewable energy capacity in the country.

In response, it has set a 2030 target to develop 2 giga watts (GW) of offshore wind power that will be reserved for non-grid off-takers.

Sustainable fuel production, such as hydrogen, can provide an alternative route to market for renewable electricity as the nation aims to build 20GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040 and 37GW by 2050.

Offshore

The acquired land is near the high voltage transmission network, the natural gas transmission line and has shoreline access.

This means transmission cables from future fixed-bottom offshore wind farms in the south coast 'Designated Maritime Area Plan' can potentially be brought ashore to provide renewable power for sustainable fuel production.