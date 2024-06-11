Stay up to date with all the news in the renewable energy sector.

The Irish Farmers Journal has launched a new monthly newsletter dedicated to renewable energy.

Each week, we profile news, stories and details about schemes and technologies related to the Irish renewable sector, specifically focusing on how they impact farmers.

Each month, you’ll receive a compilation of the best stories, along with exclusive content tailored for the newsletter. This month has been significant for renewable schemes, and we’ll provide a roundup of the flagship National Biomethane Strategy and the Small-Scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.

In addition to the renewables newsletter, the Irish Farmers Journal also offers a range of other newsletters covering the beef, tillage, dairy, sheep, machinery and agribusiness sectors.

