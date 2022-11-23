George Mullan (left) has taken over as chairman of NI Food Chain Certification, replacing Robin Irvine.

The managing director of ABP in NI, George Mullan is to take up the role of chairman of the board of NI Food Chain Certification (NIFCC), the body which undertakes inspection work across various quality assurance schemes in NI.

Mullan, who is also currently the chair of the NI Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), replaces Robin Irvine, who is stepping down after nine years of service on the NIFCC board.

NIFCC operates on a not-for-profit basis, with its latest accounts to 31 March 2022 showing a profit on trading of £36,000 plus investment income of £6,000. The company has net assets of £155,202, up from £113,323 in the previous year.

According to outgoing board chair, Robin Irvine, NIFCC continues to deliver quality assurance schemes to NI farmers at a fraction of the price paid by counterparts in Britain.

“This needs to be recognised and the value of this organisation better appreciated by the entire agri-food sector,” he said.

