It's tractor run season with a big one taking place in Athlone next weekend. \ Odhran Ducie

The Athlone agri show committee, in conjunction with the Athlone festival and events group, is organising a Christmas tractor run on Sunday evening 1 December from 5pm.

The parade of tractors, fully decorated with their Christmas lights will leave the Athlone Town football car park and continue right through the town finishing up in Connacht St. Two €100 diesel vouchers will be awarded to the best-decorated tractors driven by a male and a female.

Up to 100 tractors are expected to participate in this unique fundraising event, never held previously in the town of Athlone.

It will also coincide with the switching on of the Christmas lights in the town. The proceeds will go to Athlone Meals on Wheels and St Hilda’s School, Athlone.