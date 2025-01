Steaks were first crowned as provincial champions, before competing in a cook-off to determine the best steak in Ireland within its category.

The winners of the first National Steak Challenge were announced this week.

There were three categories for the steaks to be judged in; fillet, sirloin and ribeye.

Steaks were first crowned as provincial champions, before competing in a cook-off to determine the best steak in Ireland within its category.

Millar Meats from Fermanagh was the winner in the fillet and sirloin categories, while Kerrigan’s Butchers from Dublin won the ribeye steak section.

