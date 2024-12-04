The count centre for the 2024 General Election for the three rural constituencies in Cork.

Michael Collins, leader of Independent Ireland lifted by jubilant supporters following his election to Dáil Éireann.

Political aficionados in Cork southwest were inconvenienced last weekend.

Votes for Cork southwest are usually counted in Clonakilty in the middle of the constituency.

However, on this occasion, the count for the three rural constituencies in the Rebel County took place in Mallow.

Depending on where in the constituency they live, that’s usually a halfway point for anyone travelling to Galway or Dublin.

There was much annoyance in the area, especially as voters in the 12 Dublin constituencies have seven venues.

When the count concluded with the election of Christoper O’Sullivan at 4.39am, the re-elected Fianna Fáil TD and his supporters faced a 90-minute trek back to his base in Clonakilty.

West Corkonians often feel forgotten and this only reinforced that feeling.