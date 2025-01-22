Marina Conway, new head of woodland and land partnerships at Hometree. / Patrick Quinn

Commercial forestry might be flat at the moment, but one woodland organisation that’s on the up is Hometree.

The conservation charity recently hired Marina Conway, formerly CEO of the Western Forestry Co-operative, and the organisation has also been joined by former Greenbelt CEO Imelda Connelly.

These are two significant additions to the Hometree team and will give the organisation far greater kudos in the forestry sector, and with landowners and farmers.

Most of those active in the forestry sector consider Hometree’s goal of restoring tens of thousands of hectares of native woodland as fairly fanciful on a good day – and downright daft on a bad one.

They may have to reconsider that opinion in light of Conway and Connelly joining the charity.