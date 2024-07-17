Professor Patrick Wall will bring recommendations to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. \ Dylan Vaughan

I see Professor Patrick Wall has been drafted in to help the Department of Agriculture clean up the mess that is Ireland’s horse slaughter system.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said Prof Wall has been engaged to carry out a review of equine traceability and slaughter, “with a view to bringing forward recommendations to me within a short timeframe”.

Paddy is more than qualified to tackle the thorny issue, being both the former CEO of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the former chair of Horse Sport Ireland.

He’s also dual-qualified as a veterinarian and a medical doctor.

The Dealer expects he will be shining a light into dark corners.