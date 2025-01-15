I heard about the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) this week after it released its nominations for the best Irish films and TV shows for 2024.

I spotted an interesting title, Farmers!?, nominated in the live-action short film category.

The 13-minute atmospheric drama, directed by Freddie Leydon, is about an Irish farmer’s breakdown and death, along with his friend’s struggle to express grief.

Having won the ‘best director: Irish short’ award for this at the Cork Film Festival, hopefully the awards keep coming.