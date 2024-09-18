Best wishes to the happy couple from all at the Irish Farmers Journal.

Wellies were swapped for dancing shoes last weekend for the wedding of Lynsay Hawkes and Richard Beattie.

The newlyweds are very well-known in farming circles across Northern Ireland.

Richard is from a dairy farm near Dunloy, Co Antrim, and is the current president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU).

He also covers a lot of the country in his day job as feed rep for Stranocum-based firm Chestnutt Animal Feeds.

Lynsay has a strong farming pedigree too, hailing from a dairy and poultry farm near Omagh, Co Tyrone.

She works as a communications officer with the Ulster Farmers’ Union and is a lifelong member of Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club.

