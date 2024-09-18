Wellies were swapped for dancing shoes last weekend for the wedding of Lynsay Hawkes and Richard Beattie.
The newlyweds are very well-known in farming circles across Northern Ireland.
Richard is from a dairy farm near Dunloy, Co Antrim, and is the current president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU).
He also covers a lot of the country in his day job as feed rep for Stranocum-based firm Chestnutt Animal Feeds.
Lynsay has a strong farming pedigree too, hailing from a dairy and poultry farm near Omagh, Co Tyrone.
She works as a communications officer with the Ulster Farmers’ Union and is a lifelong member of Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club.
Best wishes to the happy couple from all at the Irish Farmers Journal.
