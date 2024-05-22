A new research project aims to improve farmer and policymakers' communication on climate change. \ Hany Marzouk

I see that the Environmental Protection Agency is funding a new project which aims to improve communications between farmers and policymakers on climate change. The project is titled ‘Sow what?’: Connecting Farmers and Policy Makers on Climate Change’.

It is being headed up by Professor Louise McHugh, school of psychology, UCD and Dr Nigel Vahey, TU Dublin, as well as Dr Tomás Russell and Dr Deirdre O’Connor from UCD’s School of Agriculture and Food Science.

I’m told the project will involve the nationwide rollout of interviews, focus groups and surveys with key stakeholders.

It is envisaged that this process will help to identify cost-effective ways of cultivating pragmatic trust and co-operation between farmers and policymakers in relation to climate change reforms within Irish farming. Sounds like a positive project.