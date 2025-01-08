The oil tanker STI Hammersmith passing through the mouth of Cork harbour. Gouldings wanted to use the Belvelly Port at Marion Point to dock 50 ships per year with bulk fertiliser imports. \ Donal O' Leary

I see An Bord Pleanála scuppered plans by Goulding's to relocate its operations from Cork City docks and build a new agricultural fertiliser facility at Belvelly Port, Marino Point. Marino Point is 5km northwest of Cobh, accessed off a regional road via Belvelly bridge, the only vehicular access between the Great Island and the mainland.

Goulding's wanted to import bulk granular fertiliser by ship using the existing jetty at Marino Point. The site has been largely derelict since the closure of the Irish Fertiliser Industries facility in 2002. While planning permission was granted by Cork County Council, that decision was overturned in late 2024 by An Bord Pleanála. Its decision was based on the regional road R624 not being sufficient to cater for additional HGV traffic, and noted that the proposed development did not use more sustainable rail alternatives.