The country has seen its share of wind damage this summer.

Met Éireann has released the list of storm names for the winter ahead, your good old Dealer learned this week.

I got a sneak preview of the names while peeking out the window as yet another nameless summer storm made flitters of the polytunnel.

The same blast of wind buried the garden furniture into the beech hedge and sent the trampoline on a tour of the townland.

It was last seen doing cartwheels across the local GAA pitch.

As per usual, the winter storm names come in alphabetical order, with Ashley kicking matters off whenever it decides to plough into us from the Atlantic.

Let’s hope the storms abate before the weather service gets to use the names Tilly, Vivienne or Wren – the last three on the list – or there won’t be a stone left on a stone in this windswept little parish.