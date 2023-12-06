As the IFA prepares for new leadership, word is reaching my ears of some staff promotions. Jackie Whelan Fagan has been appointed senior regional executive for Leinster, and will have direct responsibility for counties Kilkenny and Wexford. Daniel McNally will be the new regional executive for Carlow, Wicklow and Kildare.
Meanwhile, Joe Kelly, who has been based in Kilkenny, becomes the senior regional executive for Munster, with responsibility himself for Tipperay and Waterford.
