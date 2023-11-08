Forget about those clunky turbines and solar panels, the future of power is all about kites. I see that RWE Renewables Ireland is testing technology from Dutch company Kitepower, to investigate the potential of airborne wind in Mayo using... kites. I’m informed that as the kite gains altitude to 350m, it pulls a winch that is connected to a generator.
Electricity is produced during this ‘reel out’ phase, as the kite creates a high pulling force that pulls out the tether from the winch in the ground station. Brings a whole new meaning to the term kite-flying, I look forward to seeing the results.
