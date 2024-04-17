A High Court judge has prohibited any further works at an almost complete windfarm in Co Donegal.

The development of the windfarm, which has been in gestation since 2013, caused a peat slippage in 2020 and the developer was fined €1,500 and ordered to pay for restoration works.

However, unrelated and separate to the 2020 incident, Donegal County Council has now sought to stop works at the 19-turbine windfarm as a result of alleged planning permission breaches. Meenbog Windfarm, which is on a 990ha site near Ballybofey on the Donegal-Tyrone border, is 90% to 95% complete, according wind energy development company Planree.