Knock Shrine in Co Mayo, pictured, receives tens of thousands of visitors every year. \ PM Photography & Wejchert Architects

I see it’s not only farmers who got caught in the Government’s residential zoned land tax net.

The good folks behind Knock Shrine, St Jarlath’s Diocesan Trust, have been attempting to extricate a site in Knock, Co Mayo, against being included in the revenue-generating exercise.

The tax imposes a 3% tax based on the annual market value (self-assessed) of lands that are zoned suitable for residential development and serviced.

St Jarlath’s latest attempt to be de-listed for the tax is an appeal to An Bord Pleanála which was lodged in late July.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála in November, assuming the backlog of planning appeals can be cleared in good time.

Is there anything to be said for another mass?