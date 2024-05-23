I see that a shake-up of McDonald’s Happy Meal range has resulted in a win for Lakeland Dairies.

The dairy processor’s Viva line of flavoured milks has been selected to be part of the new menu at the fast-food outlet.

I’m informed that chocolate, banana and strawberry milks will now be available in Happy Meals.

The deal has been done as part of a trial, which will run for 14 weeks starting on Wednesday 29 May, across 180 restaurants in the UK, as well as seven restaurants in Ireland.