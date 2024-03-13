From both Clonakilty and the Mizen peninsula, the public can tune in on YouTube and watch live as the endangered birds go about building their nests and rearing their chicks.

I’ve heard the young ones talking about Netflix and chill. Even though they tell me it’s about watching TV and relaxing, I’m still not 100% convinced.

Anyway, I see this week the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has put its own spin on it – nestflix and chill.

The NPWS launched a livestream from the nests of two sets of chough breeding pairs in Co Cork.

From both Clonakilty and the Mizen peninsula, the public can tune in on YouTube and watch live as the endangered birds go about building their nests and rearing their chicks.

I’m waiting with bated breath for the Department of Agriculture to launch calving cameras and chill.