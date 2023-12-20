European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski is to hire a new head of cabinet for the final months of his commissionership.

His current head of cabinet Maciej Golubiewski was to finish up last week in the role. It has been reported that someone from the current cabinet will be in line for the job, but I’ll be keeping an eye on who lands it.

Meanwhile, I see that Dermot Ryan, a member of cabinet during Phil Hogan’s tenure in Europe, has been appointed head of communications at the Department of Defence. An interesting move.