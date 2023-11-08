Former FTMTA CEO Gary Ryan has a new role as director of AgTechUCD. \ Barry Cronin.

I see former Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) boss Gary Ryan has been appointed as director of AgTechUCD at NovaUCD.

Based on the university’s Lyons research farm in Newcastle, Co Dublin, the brand new AgTechUCD centre offers the country’s only on-farm workspace hub to promote and accelerate agribusinesses and startups.

It also runs the 12-week Agccelerator Programme of workshops, access to venture capital and angel investor networks and mentoring to agtech companies.

Ryan was synonymous with the farm machinery trade in Ireland, having led the FTMTA for 12 years before setting up his own management consultancy in 2021.