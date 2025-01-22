Last week’s lead mentioned the unhappiness of some Tirlán suppliers regarding the system where there was a link between a milk price bonus payment and input prices.
I neglected to point out that this link was broken last month, with trading bonuses effectively now rebates on feed, milk replacer and, for tillage farmers, input purchases.
I must have enjoyed the Christmas too much to have forgotten this change had occurred.
Dairygold
I understand meetings and talks within Dairygold are seeing farmers call on their co-op to follow suit, rather than adopting the model Tírlan has now abandoned.
