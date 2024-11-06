I see Bord Bia is doing a spate of promotion for spuds at the moment.

I was told on good authority one of the places where it is advertising is on Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The two Dublin celebrities are enthusiastic ambassadors for the spud, it has to be said.

This is not the first time a body promoting Irish farmers’ produce has hit them up either. Previously, they worked with the National Dairy Council (NDC). While there’s no talk of heifers and tractors on this podcast, it has to be noted that these are the voices seen to be most influential on urban consumers in this day and age.

Keep up the good work!