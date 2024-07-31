Met Éireann believe the warning is set to last six days \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow nationwide potato blight warning.

From Thursday morning 1 August to Friday evening 2 August, weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will affect coastal counties of the west and southwest, it said.

"Then from Sunday night 4 August to Tuesday afternoon 6 August, weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will affect much of the country," it added.

There will be spraying opportunities at times on Thursday.

The warning is in place until Tuesday 6 August at 1pm.