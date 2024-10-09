In my opinion, solar panels are not so much for the greater good, only the greater good of a few developers.

DEAR EDITOR

This rush to put solar panels on some of the best agricultural land in Europe must be viewed as a crime against humanity with 650m people starving in the world.

The fact that an acre covered with panels can deliver far more profit than an acre producing food is only because we, as consumers, are subsidising it heavily through the PSO (Public Service Obligation) levy on our electricity bills. In my opinion, solar panels are not so much for the greater good, only the greater good of a few developers. Let’s pause any more developments until every shed/house roof in the country is covered and then see how we can cover car parks etc. Leave productive land alone. Make food production from this land a national, EU and global priority and pay a fair price for food that is being produced in an environmentally friendly manner.