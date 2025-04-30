DEAR EDITOR

Ornua is the crown of the Irish dairy industry, with Kerrygold being the jewel.

Shame to have it not backed fully by all our co-ops.

Having one very strong brand with one sales team would surely be better for milk price.

Kerrygold has the potential, with the right backing, to be a world leader in nutrient-dense, climate-friendly food commanding a premium price.

We need our co-ops to work together as all these boards and management are being paid for out of farmers’ pockets.