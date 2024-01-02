The funding allocation is the first of its kind in the organic farming sector. \ Philip Doyle

The 12 successful applications for a funding call backing organic sector promotion have been announced by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

Funding totalling €1.1m will be awarded to the 12 projects which aim to promote aspects of organics, ranging from assessing the viability of establishing an organic milk co-op to raising organic awareness among consumers.

The funding comes on the back of the European Organic Action Plan and the State’s 2030 target to see 10% of farmland farmed organically.

“The projects selected cover a very broad area, from living mulches to advisory support for organic farmers to the potential for organic butter, and everything in between,” Minister Hackett stated.

10% target

“This call will further support the programme for government target of 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030.

“The call - the first of its kind for the organic sector - encouraged innovative proposals and the successful applicants will now be engaging in a range of activities to highlight the benefits of organic production in Ireland.”

The minister added that the funding will encourage further development of the organics sector.

“This is a further important element in the support structure for the sector that is being put in place. I look forward to seeing the results and impacts of these projects over the next year.”

12 projects

The successful applications for funding were:

The Agricultural Consultants’ Association (ACA), Tipperary, for ensuring private advisers can provide advice to organic farmers.

The National Organic Training Skillnet was awarded funding for three applications, with the first seeking to bring farmers and researchers together to share knowledge and establish ‘living labs’ on organic farms.

The second National Organic Training Skillnet project plans on creating instructional videos covering all aspects of conversion to organic farming.

The third National Organic Training Skillnet project will cater for the purchase of small-scale dairy processing equipment for trials.

The Irish Organic Association for a campaign to showcase each of the organic farming sectors.

Irish Organic Milk Producers Ltd Waterford for a pilot project investigating the use of organic milk to make both butter and skimmed milk powder.

Organic Growers of Ireland to expand its work in organic horticulture, including through its internship programme and a yearly future growers conference.

Dr Jack Fahey for studying the potential benefits of using living mulches in organic tillage systems.

Irish Organic Milk Suppliers Co-Op Society Ltd for developing a business plan on the possibilities of a new dairy co-op in Ireland.

Limerick Community Grocery CLG - aka The Urban Co-Op - for conducting market research on school-based food procurement options.

The Irish Agroforestry Forum for rolling out farmer-led trials, farm walks and farmer meet-ups showcasing the benefits of trees for organic farming.

The Organic Trust for organising a national organic food fair.