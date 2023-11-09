ABP has been cleared by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to acquire the Scotbeef sites it agreed to purchase earlier this year.

The CMA announced on Thursday that it has "cleared the completed acquisition" of the sites at Longley's Farm Bridge of Allen and the processing facility at Queensleslie Glasgow.

ABP welcomed the decision with Frank Stephenson, ABP Food Group, CEO, saying: "I would like to welcome our new colleagues and farmer suppliers to ABP and look forward to further developing opportunities for quality Scottish beef and lamb products in the retail and food service sectors across the UK and further afield."

This acquisition adds to ABP's other Scottish factory in Perth and it has a further 15 processing facilities across the UK.

Scotbeef's Queensleslie factory which will now be part of the ABP group.

Overall, ABP has a €5bn annual turnover and 13,200 staff members across its four divisions: red meat, pet foods, renewables and proteins, with operations spread across nine countries.

