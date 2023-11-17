The herd is milked through a 33-unit herringbone parlour. \ Donal O'Leary

475-cow dairy farm

A 475-cow dairy farm Fermoy, Co Cork, is looking for an experienced dairy farm assistant to join the team.

The herd is milked through a 33-unit herringbone parlour and the employee’s jobs will include milking.

Tractor driving experience is an advantage for those applying, while an intermediate level of English and two years’ experience in farming is necessary.

The employer will pay €30,000/year for a 39-hour week.

Herdsperson in Roscommon

A 300-cow dairy with 100 heifers and calves is seeking a herdsperson and grassland manager in Co Roscommon.

The worker must have at least two years’ experience in dairy farming and have a good grasp of the fundamentals behind grassland management.

A salary of between €30,000 to €40,000 per year will be provided, depending on experience. Accommodation can be provided, if necessary.

Dairy worker for Offaly farm

Another worker is sought for a large dairy herd in Co Offaly.

The employee’s duties will include milking, managing stock, operating machinery and cleaning jobs around the farm.

Prior experience working on dairy farms is preferred.

Agri mechanic needed

An agri sales team in Co Limerick is seeking a mechanic to repair farm machinery.

A full, clean driver’s license is needed, along with the ability to work off initiative and good decision-making.

€30,000 for assistant manager

An assistant herd manager role has opened on a 450-cow herd in Co Meath.

The job will involve milking on a shared roster, grassland management, animal health work and calf rearing.

Pay of €30,000 per year is on offer based off on a 39-hour week, with every second weekend to be worked.

Accommodation can be offered as part of the package, along with rostered time off and flexibility.

