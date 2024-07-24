Breeders from as far away as Donegal travelled to the 89th Oldcastle Show held on Sunday last, with the Midlands show known for its highly coveted All-Ireland classes across both pedigree and commercial cattle.

While Limerick will take home no hurling titles this year, Croom woman Aisling Burke saw her classy, black heifer Manhattan take the Traditional Meat Company Championship title back home with her, with the duo later battling it out to win the commercial show champion title for good measure.

In the All-Ireland special classes, the junior calf final title went to Monaghan breeder Gavin McEnaney, Carrickmacross, with his sweet April-born Lodge Hamlet daughter. The All-Ireland pairs class saw 12 entries of both pedigree and commercial teams, before Cork judge Clive Jennings tapped out the McPadden family’s pair of Belgian Blue calves (both sired by Hazard) as his winners; with local breeder Connell Bros tapped out as reserve winners, with the brothers having won both the champion and reserve champion Limousin titles earlier in the day.

The final class of the day finished in style, with Michael and Niamh Barron, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, seeing their powerful bullock Ted, a Belgian Blue-cross, claim the Oldcastle All -Ireland young beef bullock championship.

The overall young stockperson title was duly earned by Alice Fitzsimons, Co Cavan, with younger brother Louis close behind, winning second in his class.

Breed champions

Limousin: Connell Bros, Co Meath, with Carrickmore Tina Baby ET.

Charolais: Sarah O’Dowd, Co Meath, with Mullaghtellin U Beauty.

Simmental: Garrett Behan: Co Laois, with Jennalyn Nora Jean.

Angus: Leo McEnroe, Co Cavan, with Lisduff Danielle A235.

Hereford: John McKiernan, Co Louth, with Knockmanta 1 Marvellous.