Dairy farm assistant needed in Offaly

A position is available as a dairy farm assistant on modern 240-cow farm in Offaly.

The main duties of the role will be stock related, including calf husbandry, some milkings and animal housing tasks.

The majority of tractor work on the farm is contracted out.

Experience is preferred; training will be provided if needed.

The right candidate must have a positive, pro-active attitude.

The hours can be flexible to suit the right candidate.

More information is available here.

Farm manager in Cork

A farm manager is wanted in Mallow, Co Cork, for a spring calving dairy herd.

Micheal O’Leary, P Smith & M Smith trading as partners in Scarteen Kennel Hill are looking to add to their current team.

The farm works off a grass-based production system with a crossbred herd.

Candidates should have good animal husbandry and grassland management skills, as well as being able to work independently and achieve targets.

The salary starts at €30,000 per annum for a 39-hour week.

Those who are interested can forward their CV to olsdairyfarm@gmail.com.

More information is available here.

Calving assistant in Scotland

An Irish farming family in Scotland requires someone to join their team this spring to assist calving 200 suckler cows and heifers.

Accommodation is provided and the position is available for February, March and April.

The role’s duties include tractor driving, operating a feeder wagon and bedder, as well as operating a telehandler.

The successful applicant will also be required to care for newborn calves, including colostrum administration, tagging and vaccination.

Anyone who is interested can apply here.

Applications must be in by 25 January.