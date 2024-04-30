Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed that he will be seeking approval for the package that includes a €5,000 per hectare payment to farmers who clear ash sites and re-establish new forests in their place. \ Donal Magner

A €79.5m package for farmers affected by ash dieback has been welcomed by Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed that he will be seeking approval for the package that includes a €5,000/ha payment to farmers who clear ash sites and reestablish new forests in their place.

“I think the first thing to be said regarding this development is that it is about time,” said Deputy Nolan.

“We all know that the failure of Government to provide pragmatic solutions to the ash dieback crisis has caused untold reputational damage to the sector and incalculable levels of stress for farmers and those within the forestry sector who relied on ash as an income stream.

Moves

“I had hoped there would have been some moves following the ash dieback 2023 conference in Semple Stadium, Thurles, that I attended, but unfortunately that was not to be.

“We now have the outlines of a package that I sincerely hope will not turn into another bureaucratic mess. We need a working accessible scheme and not just a headline for the ministers prior to the local elections,” concluded Deputy Nolan.