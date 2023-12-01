Dairy farm assistant in Galway

Lisbeg Dairies havs a spring position available in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on a grass-based spring-calving herd.

The position is available from 1 February 2024, with a review after six months.

Tasks involved in this role include calving, milking, calf rearing and general animal husbandry.

This farm is run by a new entrant in 2023 and equipped with all modern facilities, including an 80-point rotary parlour.

There will be regular start and finish times, with a 6:1 roster in operation and plenty of support available.

Hourly rate of pay will depend on experience and shared accommodation is available if required.

Dairy farm worker in Cork

A dairy farm worker is needed on a dairy farm in east Cork ahead of the busy calving season. Previous experience of dairy farm work and general farm work will be required.

Those applying should also have prior experience operating farm machinery, as this has been described as "essential" by this Cork dairy farmer.

This is a permanent, full-time role and payment details will be discussed on application.

Dairy assistant in Offaly

Another worker is sought for a large dairy herd in Co Offaly.

The employee’s duties will include milking, managing stock, operating machinery and cleaning jobs around the farm.

Prior experience working on dairy farms is preferred.

Agri mechanic in Limerick

An agri sales team in Co Limerick needs a mechanic to repair farm machinery.

A full, clean driver’s license is needed, along with the ability to work off initiative and good decision-making.

