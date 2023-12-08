Lisdale Dairies in New Zealand is looking to hire a farm manager from July 2024.

The high-production, grass-based farm is located on the outskirts of Invercargill on the South Island.

The farm milks 850 crossbred cows through a 50-bail rotary parlour.

The position is for a minimum of one year and the applicant must have at least two years of dairy farming experience. Applicants must be confident with milking, cow health, tractor work and want to further your career in the dairy industry.

Farm assistant

A 200-cow farm in Ballingarry/Callan, south Tipperary, is looking to hire a dairy farm assistant.

Duties will include milking, calf rearing, some tractor work and general maintenance. There will be regular start and finish times, and rostered time off. Experience is advantageous, but training will be provided.

Farm assistant for spring

Lisbeg Dairies in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, has an opening for a farm assistant for the coming spring.

The position is available from 1 February and tasks will include calving, milking, calf rearing and general animal husbandry.

The farm was established in 2023 and is equipped with an 80-bail rotary.

