Shane and Martin Conway, Plumbridge, Co Tyrone, with Darryl Geary, Young Breeders chairman, Keady, Co Armagh, at the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s Rising Stars calf show at Ballymena livestock mart, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green
Brothers Bobby and James Wylie, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, getting ready for the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s Rising Stars calf show at Ballymena livestock mart, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green
Adam Watson and his son, Abel, from Macosquin, Co Derry, at the NI Holstein Young Breeders stock-judging competition hosted by the Watson Family, Majestic Holsteins, in Macosquin. \ Houston Green
Jackie Huey, Moneymore, Co Derry, unloading sheep at Draperstown Mart’s weekly sheep sale. \ Houston Green
Brothers Noel and Derek Allen, Cookstown Co Tyrone, and Jim Morrison, Downpatrick, Co Down, having a chat at Holstein NI’s annual show and sale of pedigree at Kilrea Mart, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Emer Skelly, Maghera, Co Derry, at the weekly sheep sale in Draperstown Mart. \ Houston Green
Pat Hackett, Clogher, Co Tyrone, with Fury Turbo, his intermediate bull entry in the Charolais Club supreme export show and sale in Swatragh, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Sarah Laverty alongside her dad, John, from Armoy and Hugh Osbourne from Dervock, at Armoy Mart’s annual spring Charolais and Limousin sale in Co Antrim. \ Houston Green
