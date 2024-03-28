This land at Coolnakisha has sold for €17,244/ac at an auction conducted by John Dawson.

A block of Co Carlow tillage land sold at auction this week for €17,244/ac. The 53.64ac farm at Coolnakisha, Leighlinbridge was sold by REA Dawson for €925,000.

The purchaser was a local family with dairy farming connections.

Bidding opened at €600,000 and three bidders competed to the end, all of them local.

“This was a farmer’s piece of ground,” Matthew Conry of REA Dawson said afterwards. “It’s a solid piece of tillage land.”

Meath

Elsewhere, Raymond Potterton Auctioneers sold a 12.5ac parcel of land at Moorechurch, Julianstown, Co Meath for €270,000 or €21,600/ac.

The auction opened at €140,000 and then two bidders competed to the end. The land was within walking distance of Julianstown and around 4km from the M1 motorway at Junction 7.

Galway

David Moggan Property Consulltants sold this 72ac farm at Belclare.

David Moggan Property Consultants sold a 72ac residential farm at Belclare, Tuam, Co Galway in an online auction for €650,000.

A total of 22 bids were made before auctioneer Darren Hession dropped the gavel. The traditional style farmhouse was in need of modernisation.