Hometree is based in Ennistymon and employs eight people.

An upcoming conference in Co Clare hosted by a nature restoration charity is to discuss land use change.

The conference has billed itself as “aiming to disrupt the traditional approach to farming, forestry and ecology preferences”.

“It provides a platform for landowners, professionals and policymakers to explore innovative and transformative approaches to the changes which must happen to secure the future of rural Ireland,” it said.

Hometree will run Changing landscapes conference at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon on 30 May.

Policy director environmental think tank Green Alliance Dustin Benton will speak at the conference.

He said “unprecedented levels of change” are needed in land use, including a 2% cut in current farming enterprises to “very low input agri-ecological, organic-style farming or new natural habitats”.

It is funded through partnerships with businesses and individuals, as well as the Department of Agriculture.

Changing landscapes is supported by the Department of Agriculture.