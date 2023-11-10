One of the two training yards at Friarstown on the Curragh.

The well-known Friarstown Stables on the Curragh in Co Kildare was put up for auction this week, with one of the two training yards bought for an overseas client.

The property consisted of two yards, each with a staff residence, standing on a total of 250ac.

It was offered in four lots at the auction in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, by agents Raymond Potterton Auctioneers and Goffs Country.

All lots were bid on including the entire.

After a number of rounds of bidding, the vendors - racing trainer Kevin Prendergast and family - placed two of the lots on the market and these went on to be sold.

Sale prices

One was a yard standing on 73ac – it was knocked down for €1,900,000 or €26,000/ac.

Next, an adjacent block of 37ac of grassland sold under the hammer for €900,000 or €24,300/ac. These two lots were bought by David Hanlon of Pelham Properties, who was acting in trust for an overseas client.

Another lot, Lot 4 which was 50ac, was withdrawn at €950,000, but was sold immediately afterward following negotiations with the leading bidder, understood to be Irish-based.

The second yard, standing on 90ac, which was Lot 1, has now been retained by the vendor.

Afterwards, auctioneer Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton said: “Both selling agents were delighted to handle the sale of this training set-up. It has brought a lot of success and joy over past decades and we hope that success continues for the new owners.”