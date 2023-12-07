The Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste with Drew O'Donnell from St Joseph’s School at the launch of the live animal crib. \ Damien Eagers

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has acknowledged the “great care” farmers take of the animals at the live crib in Dublin this Thursday.

Speaking at the launch, Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste said the live crib is an important tradition in Dublin.

“Tradition is such an important aspect of Christmas and for many Dubliners, including myself, the Mansion House live animal crib was always a huge part of that.

“So I am delighted it’s back again this year. I know that the farmers always take great care of the animals and that this year will be no different,” he said.

Return

The crib made its return to the Mansion House this Christmas having been relocated to St Stephen’s Green last year after the then-Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy announced there would be no live animals at the Mansion House for 2022.

The decision was reversed by the current Lord Mayor.

The live animal crib is a joint initiative between Dublin City Council and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

It is supported by the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

Official opening

The crib was officially opened by the Lord Mayor and IFA director general Damian McDonald.

Also speaking at the launch, McDonald said the crib is a tradition for both the people of Dublin and visitors to the capital.

“The live animal crib has been a wonderful tradition in the run-in to Christmas for the people of Dublin and visitors to the capital.

“It’s a gift from the farmers of Ireland that creates a traditional nativity scene on the forecourt of the Mansion House,” he said.

The crib will be open to the public from 11am to 5pm daily up to 23 December and on Christmas Eve from 11am to 1pm.

The ‘little angels’ from St Joseph’s Nursery in Dublin and the Lucan Gospel Choir performed on the steps of the Mansion House.

The crib was blessed by Reverend Paul Arbuthnot of St Anne’s Church and Father Enda Cunningham of St Andrew’s Church.

