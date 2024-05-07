IFA president Francie Gorman and IFA Munster regional chair Conor O’Leary with candidates running for MEP in Ireland South at last week’s election meeting in Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Nine of the candidates who are running in Ireland South for the European Parliament will attend the Irish Farmers' Association's (IFA) election debate in Gowran Park, Co Kilkenny, on Tuesday evening at 8pm.

The candidates include Christopher Doyle (independent); Niamh Hourigan (Labour); Billy Kelleher MEP (Fianna Fáil); Seán Kelly MEP (Fine Gael); Michael McNamara TD (independent); Patrick Murphy (Aontú); Cynthia ní Mhúrchu (Fianna Fáil); Grace O’Sullivan MEP (Green Party); and Eddie Punch (Independent Ireland).

IFA South Leinster regional chair Paul O’Brien encouraged farmers to attend and put the candidates’ policy positions under scrutiny ahead of polling day on 7 June.

“It is time for the political system to stand up for farming and food production. As farmers, we are proud of what we do and how we do it. Farmers are sick of being over-regulated and underpaid. Enough is enough,” O'Brien said.

Manifesto

The IFA's manifesto has identified four key EU issues using the acronym CORE.

These are - CAP; over-regulation; retain the nitrates derogation; and environmental fairness.

“Farmers are frustrated with how they have been treated by the political system in recent years. There has been a complete focus on environmental sustainability, but insufficient consideration for economic and social sustainability,” he added.

“Candidates who want an understanding of what matters to farmers can find our issues in the manifesto that we have produced.

"It reflects the discussions that happen at our county executives, our national committees and national council, which is made up of our democratically-elected farmer officers,” he said.

The final meeting for MEP candidates in Midlands North West will take place in the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, on Wednesday evening 8 May.