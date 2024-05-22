Silage effluent facilities must be in place when stacking bales more than two high. \ David Ruffles

Teagasc is encouraging farmers this week to stack silage bales with consideration for the conditionality requirements under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Since 2023, farmers are no longer allowed to stack silage bales more than two high, unless they have an effluent collection facility.

Silage bales also cannot be stored within 20m of a surface water or water abstraction point unless there are storage facilities in place to collect any potential effluent.

The rule also applies to haylage bale storage; farmers who make low-dry-matter silage bales and lack suitable storage facilities should consider whether stacking bales two high is appropriate.

Inspections will be carried out to guarantee storage facilities are ‘fit for purpose’ and inspectors will examine how silage bales are stored if they are chosen for an inspection as part of either conditionality or the nitrates derogation.